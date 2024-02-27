Woman slashed, punched and kicked on MTA bus in Mount Hope: NYPD

MOUNT HOPE, The Bronx (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man accused of attacking a woman on a Bx2 bus in Mount Hope last Friday, according to the NYPD.

The suspect allegedly grabbed the woman’s backside on the bus at around 5:15 p.m., police said. The woman then got into a verbal argument with the man and a fight broke out, according to authorities.

Police said the man repeatedly punched and kicked the woman. The woman was also slashed in the face, according to authorities.

Bodega worker shot to death over cigar in Crown Heights: NYPD

She was transported to BronxCare Health System, police said.

Police describe the suspect as being around 25 to 30 years old and between 5’7” to 6’2” tall. He was last seen wearing a black or gray jacket, black and blue jeans, a pink backpack, white sneakers and a large pair of headphones.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.