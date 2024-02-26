Woman slashed in Queens: NYPD

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A 32-year-old woman was slashed in Queens on Saturday, according to police.

Police said around 11:30 p.m.; the victim was on 90th Street when she and an unknown person got into an argument after she was asked for directions from the suspect. The suspect allegedly slashed the woman in the hand and body with a sharp object.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries and is expected to survive.

