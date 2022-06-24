Woman in ‘Slender Man’ stabbing seeks conditional release

The second of two Wisconsin teenagers ordered to a mental institution in the 2014 “Slender Man” stabbing case is seeking a conditional release.

Morgan Geyser, now 20, filed a petition for release June 14.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael O. Bohren appointed doctors Thursday and set a review hearing for Sept. 12.

Geyser and Anissa Weier were convicted in the stabbing attack on a friend on May 31, 2014, when all three were 12 years old.

Weier and Geyser said they tried to kill the girl to curry favor with a fictional horror character called Slender Man.

The victim barely survived. She was stabbed 19 times, officials have said.

Geyser, who stabbed the girl, was sentenced in 2018 to 40 years in a mental hospital after she pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Weier, who is also now 20, also pleaded guilty. She was sentenced to 25 years in a mental institution.

Weier was released under strict conditions in September after almost four years. Bohren, the judge, ruled last year that she no longer posed a threat.