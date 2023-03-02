Woman who slit 4-year-old daughter’s throat in Fort Worth sentenced to 50 years

A Fort Worth woman pleaded guilty Thursday to killing her 4-year-old daughter on Aug. 23, 2020, and has been sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to a news release from the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Krystal Judy Lewandowski, 36, pleaded guilty to murder for killing Czara Lewandowski and then falsely reporting her missing.

Krystal Lewandowski told police in a 911 call that she had last seen Czara in the back yard of her home, giving the dispatcher a physical description of her daughter.

Lewandowski later admitted to police that she slit Czara’s daughter’s throat before wrapping the child’s body up and putting it in a trash can in the back yard of her home on Hurley Avenue in Fort Worth. She was sentenced Thursday by 396th District Judge George Gallagher.

Lewandowski had been indicted on a charge of capital murder of a person under 10 years old.

Her ex-boyfriend, Christopher Busby, told the Star-Telegram in 2020 that Lewandowski had been known to hear voices and had a history of mental illness.

Lewandowski told Fort Worth police she slit her 4-year-old daughter’s throat to save her from something worse happening to her, according to an arrest warrant.

Busby said in 2020 that he shared two children with Lewandowski and lived in the same household with her for years, but left her after he was unable to get any help for her mental illness. Busby was not Czara’s father, and had no knowledge of the man who was, he said.

Lewandowski suffers from an unspecified mental illness and her mental illness was the reason why they split up, Busby said.

“Krystal hears voices,” Busby said.

He said he was able to get custody of his two children nearly a decade ago and since then the only dealings he’d had with Lewandowski was to talk about their children.