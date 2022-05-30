Woman smashes semi into boyfriend’s home, is charged with attempted murder, AL cops say

A woman smashed a commercial semitruck into her boyfriend’s mobile home after an argument, according to Alabama police.

Rhonda Young, 56, of Piedmont, was arrested on May 30 and charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of attempted assault, according to a news release from the Piedmont Police Department.

Piedmont is about 85 miles northeast of Birmingham.

Young’s boyfriend was taken to a hospital with injuries, according to the release. Two other people were in the mobile home at the time of the crash but were not injured.

Police said they are investigating. No other information has been released as of May 30.

