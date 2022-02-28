Woman smeared in the face with human feces on New York City subway platform

A woman had human feces smeared on her face as she waited for the train at a New York City subway platform during rush hour, police say.

Police are looking for the man who they say attacked the woman, 43, as she was sitting on a bench at the East 241st Street subway station in the Bronx on Monday, Feb. 21.

Video shared by the New York City Police Department shows the man holding what appears to be a black plastic bag approach the woman and throw the bag into the front of her face at 5:15 p.m.

In the footage, the unidentified man appears to push the bag into her face. When she buckles forward, he continued to put the bag on the back of her head then walked away.

Police are asking for help identifying the man behind the incident.

The attack took place just three days before another woman was viciously kicked down the steps and hit in the head with a hammer several times at the Queens Plaza subway station.

That woman, 57, suffered a fractured skull and lacerations to her head, authorities said. She was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

A spate of disturbing attacks have been reported at subway stations in New York City, prompting Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to unveil a new plan to combat violence on public transit less than two weeks ago.

The city’s transit chief also announced that barriers or doors would be installed on some subway platforms and teams of officers and mental health workers will be deployed to remove homeless people from stations and to "get rid of disorderly activity" such as drug use.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.