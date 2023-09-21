Woman smuggled heroin in diaper bag on trip with child, Border Patrol says

A woman traveling with her young daughter was caught hiding more than 5 pounds of heroin in a diaper bag, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The woman, a 38-year-old whose identity was not released, was stopped by agents on the 15 Freeway around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Border Patrol officials said in a news release.

“During the traffic stop, agents searched the vehicle and discovered four cellophane-wrapped bundles inside of a diaper bag,” the release said.

The woman, who was with her 5-year-old daughter, was taken to the Newton-Azrak Border Patrol Station in Murrieta.

At the station, authorities discovered she had a previous conviction for smuggling drugs. In addition, agents found the bundles contained 5.4 pounds of heroin, which they estimated was worth $69,120.

Border Patrol officials said they seized more than 5 pounds of heroin from a diaper bag on Sept. 19, 2023. (USBP)

“Drug trafficking organizations will go to great lengths to smuggle their dangerous cargo through the United States, even when it means endangering the lives of young children,” said Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel. “I commend our agents’ vigilance and commitment to keep our communities safe from these lethal drugs.”

The woman and alleged heroin were given to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for more investigation and possible criminal charges.

The child, meanwhile, was “transferred into the custody of an appropriate party.”

Riverside County authorities did not immediately return a request for more information.

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, call 619-498-9900.

