Woman smuggles 23 tequila bottles out of Costco in a diaper bag, Missouri cops say

A woman stole 23 bottles of tequila from a Costco store and tried selling them on Facebook, Missouri police say.

St. Louis County police say the 24-year-old woman stole $1,333.77 worth of tequila from Costco on Aug. 16. The total equates to $57.99 per bottle she is accused of stealing.

She took the 23 bottles “by concealing it within a child carrier and inside a diaper bag,” according to the complaint filed Monday, Sept. 11. Police said the woman made multiple trips to unload the bottles into her vehicle before returning to the store. ”The theft was captured on surveillance video,” according to police.

She later made a small purchase using her EBT card and someone else’s Costco membership card, police said.

An investigation revealed the woman tried selling the tequila bottles through her Facebook account, according to the complaint.

She was later arrested after allegedly committing a similar theft from a Costco in Manchester, which is also within St. Louis County.

The woman was charged with a felony count of stealing more than $750. She is due in court Oct. 19.

Manager leaves Walmart with $135,000 cash stuffed into shopping bag, Illinois cops say

Liquor store worker shoots and kills 22-year-old stealing alcohol, Texas cops say