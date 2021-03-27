Woman snared in Weatherly drug investigation

Amanda Christman, Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 27—Weatherly police arrested a borough woman after drugs were found in her home when a search warrant was executed Wednesday, arrest papers say.

Valerie A. Weston, 37, of North Street faces conspiracy, child endangerment, criminal use of a communication facility and two counts manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, all felonies. She also faces misdemeanors for three counts use or possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts possession of a controlled substance.

Magisterial District Judge James Kissner, Palmerton, set her bail at $50,000 Thursday.

According to arrest papers:

Borough police, who previously noticed suspected drug activity at her house, assisted agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with a search warrant there.

Law enforcement found and seized packaging material for heroin/fentanyl, a scale, empty packets with small rubber bands, a small container of methamphetamine, a grinder containing a white powder residue, a marijuana pipe, needles and five packets of suspected fentanyl.

She lived in the home with her juvenile son and some of the seized drugs and paraphernalia were "easily accessible" to him.

Investigators also seized a loaded .22 caliber revolver that was registered to a deceased man. Weston later told police a friend gave her the gun and she didn't know it was real.

— Amanda Christman

Contact the writer: achristman@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3584

