Woman soaked letter in liquid meth and sent it to inmate at California jail, cops say

A woman is accused of mailing a drug-soaked letter to an inmate at a California county jail, according to a sheriff’s department.

Deputies noticed the letter sent to a San Diego County jail on Aug. 23 “had the appearance of being soaked in an unknown liquid that had already dried,” the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a Sept. 11 news release.

Deputies said they tested the letter and learned it “had been soaked in liquid methamphetamine.”

The letter was kept as evidence, deputies said.

An investigation determined a 45-year-old woman had sent the letter.

The woman was arrested in the parking lot of an Otay Mesa detention facility Friday, Sept. 8, according to deputies. At the time of her arrest, deputies said they found “methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia” in her car.

She was booked into jail on multiple charges, including “bringing drugs into a jail, trying to sell a controlled substance to an individual in custody and conspiracy to commit a crime,” deputies said.

Miami prison nurse admits smuggling drugs to inmates, then accepting cash and Lamborghini

Four people charged with allegedly bringing drugs and tools into Sacramento jail

Jackson County jail employee accused of smuggling synthetic marijuana to inmates