Woman’s son shoots, kills her ex-boyfriend during domestic dispute, Texas cops say

A Texas man was fatally shot during a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend in a Houston-area neighborhood, police told news outlets.

Officers responded to a 911 call after gunshots rang out the morning of Monday, Oct. 31, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. They arrived at the 12600 block of Pelican Bay Drive, a suburban street 15 miles northwest of downtown Houston.

A fight had broken out between a man and woman “stemming from domestic violence,” Gonzalez said.

The woman had recently broken up with the man, the sheriff’s office told KTRK.

At one point, the woman got into a vehicle to drive away. But the man tried to pull her out and was hanging onto the vehicle as she drove from the scene, the station reported.

Her sons, ages 15 and 27, witnessed this and followed on foot, police told KPRC.

They caught up with the ex-boyfriend and a struggle ensued. The 27-year-old pulled out a gun and shot the man, according to the station.

He was wounded and ran away, Gonzalez said. First responders found him nearby and he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated.

