Woman sought by Maryland authorities arrested in Sanford

Apr. 13—A woman wanted in Maryland on a charge of attempted first-degree murder was arrested in Sanford on Thursday.

Victoria Eugena Wilson, 33, was also wanted by authorities in Baltimore on a felony charge of using a firearm in a violent felony crime, according to a Sanford Police Department news release posted on its Facebook page.

No other information was provided about the alleged crimes.

The Police Department's detectives and Selective Enforcement Unit worked with Baltimore authorities in arresting Wilson.

She was taken into custody at a residence in the 500 block of North Third Street, the release said. Police said Wilson had no current address, but the North Third Street address was shown as hers on the Lee County Jail booking information.

Wilson was jailed without bond.