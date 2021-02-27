Woman in South African supermarket uses her thong when told to put on mask

Chinekwu Osakwe
·2 min read

Masks are currently legally mandated in the African nation

In a viral video, a woman who was shopping at a location of the South African supermarket chain, Pick n Pay, can be seen taking off her underwear and putting it on over her nose and mouth after a security guard told her to put on her mask.

The woman pulled her underwear off from under her dress after the security guard told her she would be escorted out of the she didn’t find a face covering. Another shopper who was standing close by recorded the situation on her phone and posted it to social media on Tuesday.

Read More: Fauci cautiously warns we could still be wearing masks in 2022

According to The South African, social media commenters dragged the woman on Facebook. “This makes me sick. She is aware of the law worldwide. We sit with a serious virus and a G-string will save her. Come on grow up. What must your family think,” said one user.

“Stay at home and do online shopping if you don’t like the idea of wearing a mask,” said another.  

The publication also alleged that the woman in the video was seen in another viral video from the same store where a different woman was telling employees to take their face masks off. She was standing in the frame and was also wearing a pair of underwear on her head.

Some on social media have speculated that the video was staged, but even still, South Africa’s second wave is causing concern amongst experts, so not wearing a mask, even as a joke, could be dangerous.

Read More: Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time

Face coverings are mandated in South Africa, a country that saw a new virus variant at the end of 2020, and whose case numbers have been steadily rising, according to the BBC.

“A person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted. On conviction, they will be liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both a fine and imprisonment,” said South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, according to The South African.

Although there are similar mask mandates all over the world, Forbes reported on Friday that COVID-19 cases are still rising globally.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Woman in South African supermarket uses her thong when told to put on mask appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Meet Precious Lee, the Model Changing the Fashion Industry One Versace Runway at a Time

    After almost a decade in the fashion industry, Precious Lee is getting much-deserved recognition. She spoke exclusively with E! about her watershed career moments and the star she'd like to hear from.

  • From New York City to Nashville: Americans fed up of cramped cities flee in droves during pandemic

    After the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic ripped through America's cities a little known beach town in Florida called Miami saw its population quintuple in seven years to 150,000 as people fled the metropolises. A century later, a similar phenomenon is underway, sparked by Covid-19, combined with the exponential rise of teleworking, and the crippling unaffordability of housing in city centres. According to data from the US Postal Service, New York City lost a staggering 110,978 people last year, up 487 per cent from the same period in 2019. Chicago lost 31,347, San Francisco, 27,187, and Los Angeles 26,438. Many of them went to Florida and Texas, others to previously unfashionable places like Boise, Idaho. Some economists believe the pandemic has turbocharged what was an already inevitable decline for so-called "superstar cities" - specifically New York and San Francisco - which have now peaked as hubs for population and jobs. "It was already happening but the Covid [teleworking] technology revolution has put that move on steroids," said Susan Wachter, Professor of Finance at The Wharton School. "It's massively shifted. The speed has been stunning. Pre-covid we were seeing a decrease in population in superstar cities, the least affordable cities. They were victims of their own success. But it was slow. "You could move out, but you would lose that job. Now you can commute from Texas to San Francisco by way of Zoom." New Yorkers leave ghost town behind Second and third tier cities like Miami, Austin, Nashville, Boise and Boulder are now set to boom. "It's just beginning. It will be a decade for this to play out," Said Professor Wachter. "But it's going to be a new era of distributed urbanisation. These cities will become rivals and grow in ways we have never seen before. It'll be exciting for them and the United States." Resilient New Yorkers had withstood the 1980s crack epidemic, 9/11, and the 2008 financial crisis. But the pandemic appears to have been the straw that broke the camel's back. Upscale Manhattan neighbourhoods have become virtual ghost towns. Hungry rats, which usually feast on tossed restaurant food or rubbish, have reportedly turned to cannibalism in the Upper West Side. Normally cramped streets lie empty and burglaries have soared. Property prices have tumbled up to 20 per cent. Hannah McFarlane, who lives in Soho, said her building has 25 apartments but only six occupants remain. "The apartment block was always noisy and bustling," she said. "It’s odd to say, but I kind of miss it.” Among the tens of thousands who have fled New York was Abigail Jaffe, 28, who works in public relations. She "took a leap of faith" and acted on a long held desire to go live in Austin, Texas after her employer adopted remote working. In New York she had shared a flat with a friend, but for less money she got a mortgage on a house in Austin. "I got a dog, I got a car, I'm buying a house. My space has exponentially increased," she said. "I miss the energy that comes from being with colleagues in New York but I love a lot of things about Texas. I love country music. It was just claustrophobic in New York during the pandemic. There was nowhere to go, it was almost apocalyptic."

  • Ford family puts personal station wagons up for sale at Barrett-Jackson auction

    The Ford family is auctioning a 1958 Edsel Bermuda Wagon and a 1947 Woody Wagon from its personal collection at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Ariz.

  • The World’s Oldest Woman Doesn’t Look Like You’ve Been Told

    Dave Einsel/GettyAlmost fifty years ago, on a Sunday morning in late November 1974, a team of archaeologists in Ethiopia unearthed a three-million-year-old skeleton of an ancient early human. The remains would turn out to be one of the most important fossils ever discovered. That night Donald Johanson, the paleoanthropologist who discovered the fossilized remains, played a cassette tape of the Beatles and as the group listened to the sound of “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” reverberate through the campsite a colleague suggested that he name the female hominin Lucy. She represented a new species—Australopithecus afarensis—and a visit to almost any major natural history museum in the world will give you the opportunity to see an artist’s rendition of how she appeared in her own time.Visit more than one natural history museum or flip through a handful of scientific textbooks, however, and you’ll quickly notice how much disagreement there is about Lucy’s physical appearance. No one can agree on what Lucy or “AL 288-1” looked like. Why is that? In a new article on “Visual Depictions of Our Evolutionary Past,” published this week in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, a team of scientists from the University of Adelaide, Arizona State, the University of Zurich, and Howard University set out to discover why this is and to compile their own, scientifically grounded, reconstruction.The differences in the depictions of Lucy are not small and, as the authors of the study show, reflect ideological biases about the past. For example, the Creation Museum in Kentucky, which is run by Answers in Genesis, depicts Lucy as a knuckle dragging ape. This is despite the fact that, as Adam Benton has discussed, there is a broad consensus among scientists is that Lucy was a biped who walked on two feet. As the authors of the new study write, “the decision to reconstruct this specimen as a knuckle-walker is an obvious error” but it has significance for whether we see Lucy as important evidence about our ancestors or “just an ape.”Even in less extreme cases, there are considerable differences in the way that artistic reconstructions show Lucy’s ribcage, facial features, hair, and skin tone. As Karen Anderson has written in an important work, the problem is widespread in hominin reconstructions, which “often convey inaccurate scientific information.” Maciej Henneberg, one of the co-authors of the study, explained to The Daily Beast that depicting a hominin’s body and face involves the reconstruction both of hard tissues (bones and teeth) and of soft tissues (muscles, skin, guts, internal organs, etc). Along the way, numerous decisions have to be made and these decisions, Henneberg told me, substantially affect how people relate to the reconstructed specimen (be it Lucy or another example). Facial features are especially important in this process, Henneberg said, because “Humans communicate by looking at each other’s faces, so we pay a lot of attention to faces of others. Thus, the reconstruction of the face of an animal or a human ancestor gives important personal information - the ‘first impression’ of the reconstructed individual. Incorrectly performed reconstruction may change public opinion about the reconstructed fossil specimen, for example reconstructing the face of a sophisticated human like the Neanderthal (who used jewelry, cared for injured people, cooked food) using ape-like muscles and skin, makes him into a brute.”“To make matters worse,” the authors argue, “most hominin reconstructions…[are] presented without any rigorous empirical justifications.” Even when those involved in reconstruction describe how they based their reconstructions of facial features and body proportions “this research has never been formally verified nor published in any scientific literature.” Ryan Campbell, the lead author on the study said via email, that the variability in how museums and textbooks depict ancient hominins “has occurred as a result of a lack of effort from the scientific community to hold soft tissue reconstructions to the same level of scrutiny as peer-reviewed scientific research. Most reconstruction methods are unreliable or are not used in favor of artistic interpretation.” A museum visitor might think that they are seeing a rigorous piece of scientific reconstruction but often artistic sensibilities take center stage.An additional problem with depictions of our biological ancestors is the way that they tend to present evolution as a kind of inevitable linear progression towards a particular Eurocentric goal. Rudolph Zallinger’s famous March of Progress illustration, which was commissioned by Time-Life books in 1965, is a case in point. Not only does the series of images present the erroneous idea of linear progress that eliminates variety, the progression “from animal to ape, to ape-man to the so-called “Negroid race” and then to the “Caucasoid race”” is wildly Eurocentric and racist. The same problems, Campbell and his team write, are implicit in more recent treatments. They argue that John Gurche’s reconstructions at the Smithsonian present a similar “linear progression” from one genus to the next that ends with a photo of Gurche himself, a man of European ancestry. “Consider,” the authors ask “how young, would-be academics of minority groups feel as they are readily encountered by not just unscientifically substantiated material, but material that echoes a history of racist attitudes toward groups that look like them. One could understand how visual material of this sort can discourage interest in science.”In their own reconstruction, undertaken over 6 years as a collaboration between the scientists and Cuban-American artist Gabriel Vinas, clearly explains the group’s decision making process. Vinas explained to The Daily Beast “For the image showing Lucy and Taung, we produced it to highlight how different choices in surface treatment, color, and hair quantity can differ immensely based on the whims of practitioners or their expert consultants which can result in the kinds of inconsistencies we see all over the world regarding these features.”Rather than relying upon “intuitive” methods of reconstruction, which the team found “too imprecise” they inferred muscle proportions from previous studies. They are transparent about the gaps in our knowledge. As Vinas told me: “Lucy’s cranial bones are almost entirely missing … ‘putting a face’ quite literally to the celebrity-status skeleton can seem like a minor form of procedural trespassing; in a way, ‘a white lie’ that parents are comfortable telling their children.” In Vinas and the team’s facial reconstructions Lucy is reconstructed with bonobo-like features while the reconstructed Taung child (another well-known set of remains) is shown with skin tone “more similar to that of anatomically modern humans native to South Africa.” The rationale for the difference in skin tone, we are told, is that scientists do not have “an empirical method for reliably reconstructing” the melanin concentration in austalopithecines. Some scientists may disagree with details of these reconstructions, but at least they (and we) know why these choices were made. Vinas added, “to remain intellectually consistent, we must say that none of these models or images in this publication should be touted as representative of the actual appearances of those individuals regardless of how technically impressive they are.”The larger problem of bias, Diogo Rui of Howard University told me, is not unique to facial reconstruction. “Human evolution is plagued by the use of both art, and scientist biases, and societal prejudices. They can relate to sex, or to gender differences, or to racist ideas.” The depiction of “cave men” with sticks, for examples comes from baseless Hobbesian views about the brutishness of the past. Images of the invention of fire, stone tools, of cave painting, Rui added, only depict men as involved in these innovations. The assumption, he told me, is that women were “passive players.” Such educational reconstructions “are hugely important,” he said because “they are the most direct, efficient tool to perpetuate enculturation, and thus systemic misogyny and racism.” Rui and his co-authors acknowledge the important role played by museums in generating excitement about scientific work and the role of artists in producing images of the past. They note, however, that “unless there are clear plaques and context giving aids revealing that the body and its proportions are speculative” images have the potential to mislead the public.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Group of secluded underground houses on the market for $1.7M in Montana. Look inside

    Well, these houses aren’t creepy AT ALL ... and insanely cool.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace?

    Darrell Wallace, Jr., better as Bubba Wallace, has made his mark on the world of NASCAR over the last few years with high finishes in some of the sport's top races. His success on the racetrack has...

  • Why Green Thumb Industries Rose on Thursday Before Tanking by 5%

    Not one but two analyst price-target upgrades pushed Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) nearly 3% higher on Thursday. Green Thumb, an up-and-coming marijuana multi-state operator (MSOs), is now worth 71.50 Canadian dollars ($56.93) per share, according to Stifel analyst Andrew Partheniou in an update issued Thursday. Given the increased momentum for marijuana reform (read: legalization) and the position of Green Thumb in the very successful Illinois market (which last year formally legalized recreational marijuana), the optimism of both men is justifiable.

  • 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Achieved 190 Miles of Range in Our Testing

    In rear-wheel-drive 1st Edition form, VW's new electric crossover is bested by the Tesla Model Y in our real-world 75-mph highway range test.

  • Exclusive: Two rights groups quit Hong Kong as security law sends shudders through NGOs

    At least two political rights groups advocating democracy have quietly quit Hong Kong and moved overseas, unnerved by a national security law that has fanned fears over the erosion of freedoms under China’s rule, sources told Reuters. In the past, China-focused rights groups had valued the wide-ranging autonomy, including freedom of speech and assembly, guaranteed for Hong Kong when control over the former British colony was returned to Beijing in 1997. But some non-government organisations (NGOs) say the new legislation means they face a choice of either having to leave Hong Kong or work with the same kind of fears and constraints they would encounter in mainland China.

  • How to block a number or contact on any Android device

    You can block a phone number or contact on Android from the Phone app, your contacts list, recent calls log, and more. Here's how to do it.

  • ‘Jeopardy!’ Fortunes Continue for Michael Colton, Co-Creator of ABC Comedy ‘Home Economics’

    Michael Colton, co-creator of the upcoming ABC comedy “Home Economics,” didn’t joke around on “Jeopardy!” this week. Colton won Friday and will return Monday in an attempt to extend his winning streak to three shows. He squeaked into the weekend by rallying in “Final Jeopardy”. In third place with “Early U.S. History” on tap, Colton’s wager was conservative, but the other two contestants also missed, and his economics wizardry put him on top with $8,402. The winning answer? The XYZ Affair. Also Read: Topher Grace-Led 'Home Economics' Comedy Ordered to Series by ABC Colton, whose ABC show will debut April 7, discussed his “Jeopardy!” fortunes Friday while promoting his day job in a Television Critics Association panel. “Thank you for bringing this up,” a joking Colton said, according to USA Today. “I was a little annoyed that none of the people before you brought it up. We’ll do a separate breakout TCA session later just to talk about it.” Colton live-tweeted Thursday’s “Jeopardy!” episode, which was taped two weeks ago and he won with $9,201. Tonight! I am on the television show Jeopardy. (7pm on ABC in Los Angeles, for other cities you're on your own.) Keep an eye out for the embarrassing moment when I tried to buy a vowel! pic.twitter.com/zuYeJwQZV8 — Michael Colton (@mikecolton) February 25, 2021 ABC ordered the Topher Grace-led comedy based on Colton’s life to series in December. John Aboud is executive producing along with Colton. Also Read: Ratings: ABC's 'The Hustler' Finale Stays Steady, CBS' 'B Positive' Hits Series High in Viewers The comedy will mark Grace’s first return to series TV since he starred as Eric Foreman on Fox’s “That ’70s Show,” which aired from 1998 to 2006. According to ABC, “Home Economics” takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one who’s in the one percent, one who’s middle class, and one who’s barely holding on. Read original story ‘Jeopardy!’ Fortunes Continue for Michael Colton, Co-Creator of ABC Comedy ‘Home Economics’ At TheWrap

  • How Black people in the 19th century used photography as a tool for social change

    Jubilee singers at Fisk University, in Nashville, Tennessee, pose for promotional photograph, circa 1871. William L. Clements LibraryFrederick Douglass is perhaps best known as an abolitionist and intellectual. But he was also the most photographed American of the 19th century. And he encouraged the use of photography to promote social change for Black equality. In that spirit, this article – using images from the David V. Tinder Collection of Michigan Photography at the William L. Clements Library at the University of Michigan – examines different ways Black Americans from the 19th century used photography as a tool for self-empowerment and social change. Black studio portraits Cabinet card portraits of African Americans from the David V. Tinder Collection of Michigan Photography. Left: Man with Pipe, circa 1887. Right: Woman in Silk Dress, circa 1888. William L. Clements Library Speaking about how accessible photography had become during his time, Douglass once stated: “What was once the special and exclusive luxury of the rich and great is now the privilege of all. The humblest servant girl may now possess a picture of herself such as the wealth of kings could not purchase fifty years ago.” To pose for a photograph became an empowering act for African Americans. It served as a way to counteract racist caricatures that distort facial features and mocked Black society. African Americans in urban and rural settings participated in photography to demonstrate dignity in the Black experience. The first successful form of photography was the daguerreotype, an image printed on polished silver-plated copper. The invention of carte de visite photographs, followed by cabinet cards, changed the culture of photography because the process allowed photographers to print images on paper. Cartes de visite are portraits the size of a business card with several copies printed on a single sheet. The change from printing images on metal to printing on paper made them more affordable to produce, and anyone could commission a portrait. Collecting kinship: Arabella Chapman albums Arabella Chapman poses for a portrait from her public carte de visite album, circa 1878 - 1880s. William L. Clements Library During Victorian times, it was fashionable for people to exchange cartes de visite with loved ones and collect them from visitors. Arabella Chapman, an African American music teacher from Albany, New York, assembled two cartes de visite photo albums. The first was a private album of family pictures, while the other featured friends and political figures for public viewing. The creation of each book allowed Chapman to store and share her photographs as intimate keepsakes. Innovative entrepreneurs: The Goodridge Brothers Children stare at the burned remains from the Washington Street fire, circa 1870s. David V. Tinder Collection of Michigan Photography. William L. Clements Library When photography became a viable business, African Americans started their own photography studios in different locations across the country. The Goodridge Brothers established one of the earliest Black photography studios in 1847. The business, opened first in York, Pennsylvania, moved to Saginaw, Michigan in 1863. The brothers – Glenalvin, Wallace and William – were known for producing studio portraits using a variety of photographic techniques. They also produced documentary photography printed on stereo cards to create 3D images. Saginaw, Michigan, was an expanding settlement, and the brothers photographed new buildings in the town. They also documented natural disasters in the area. Photographers would capture 3D images of fires, floods and other destructive occurrences to record the impact of the event before the town rebuilt the area. Documenting communities: Harvey C. Jackson Burning the Mortgage of the Phyllis Wheatley Home in Detroit, Michigan, on Jan. 4, 1915. By Harvey C. Jackson. David V. Tinder Collection of Michigan Photography. William L. Clements Library The development of Black photography studios allowed communities greater control to style images that authentically reflected Black life. Harvey C. Jackson established Detroit’s first Black-owned photography studio in 1915. He collaborated with communities to create cinematic scenes of important events. In one photo, Jackson documents a mortgage-burning celebration at the Phyllis Wheatley Home, established in 1897. Its mission was to improve the status of Black women and the elderly by providing lodging and services. Mortgage-burning ceremonies are a tradition churches observe to commemorate their last mortgage payment. Harvey Jackson documented this occasion with each person holding a string attached to the mortgage to connect each person in burning the document. African Americans’ engagement with photography in the 19th century began a tradition for Black photographers’ use of photography today to promote social change. African Americans, whether they are in front or behind the camera, create empowering images that define the beauty and resilience contained within the Black experience. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Samantha Hill, University of Michigan. Read more:There was a time reparations were actually paid out – just not to formerly enslaved peopleHow Black cartographers put racism on the map of America Samantha Hill is affiliated with the Society of American Archivists

  • ‘Shameless’: Patrick Sabongui Joins Season 11 Of Showtime Series As Recurring

    EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Sabongui (Firefly Lane) is set for a recurring role on the 11th and final season of Showtime’s hit dramedy Shameless. Sabongui will play Martin, a city slicker in a crisp suit; the landlord who has a run-in with Carl. Starring William H. Macy, the final season of Shameless finds the Gallagher family and […]

  • New York steakhouse fills empty seats with wax celebrities, lets you drink with a frozen Don Draper

    Last spring, a chef figured out how to navigate COVID-19 capacity rules by filling his restaurant with a bunch of creepy mannequins. It’s almost a year later and, since we’re still dealing with the same pandemic that made the doll diners necessary in the first place, the restaurant industry’s had to escalate this novel tactic by bringing in corpse-like Madame Tussauds sculptures to entice customers with the prospect of getting to eat alongside frozen celebrities.

  • A trans teen came out to her mom in a PowerPoint presentation, and their relationship has only gotten stronger since

    Gabi Jimenez, 16, came out at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Her mother Juliana told Insider their relationship has never been stronger.

  • Babar leads Karachi to 7-wicket win over Multan in PSL

    Babar Azam hit his second successive half century in the Pakistan Super League and anchored Karachi Kings to a seven-wicket win over Multan Sultans on Saturday. Babar’s unbeaten 90 off 60 balls — including 13 fours and a six — led Karachi to 198-3 with seven balls to spare in yet another successful chase in Pakistan’s premier Twenty20 league.

  • Iceberg the size of Los Angeles breaks off Antarctica

    The British Antarctic Survey captured this aerial video of large cracks at Antarctica's Brunt Ice Shelf on Feb. 16. On Feb. 26, it broke off the continent and became a 490-square-mile iceberg.

  • Polar bears have captivated artists' imaginations for centuries, but what they've symbolized has changed over time

    The giant predators were a deadly danger to early European explorers of the Arctic. Chris Hellier/Corbis Historical via Getty ImagesPolar bears have long held visual artists in their thrall. Over time, the mythologies around these extraordinary animals have evolved – and so have the ways artists have depicted them in their work. Reflecting a deeply respectful even symbiotic relationship between human beings and the natural world, likenesses of polar bears crafted within Indigenous communities for thousands of years have long conveyed the awe-inspiring power of these mighty animals. Illustration of a real polar bear attack on Dutch explorers in 1596. Hand-colored engraving by Johann Theodor de Bry Towering above European adversaries in early 17th-century engravings, or bearing witness – alternately majestic and menacing – to whaling ships pictured in print and in paint, they testified to the expanding empires and commercial interests of western powers bent on exerting domination over new territories. Conveying the bond of a resilient mother and her cub in a 21st century photograph, they hint at the fragility of a changing climate. Though polar bears can hover at the edge of invisibility under the right conditions, they’ve left their indelible imprint upon the imaginations of image-makers from many eras and regions. Their shape-shifting significance in the context of western art intrigues me from my perch at Bowdoin College in Maine – whose mascot just happens to be the polar bear. As co-director of the college’s Museum of Art, I’ve helped expand our collection of polar bear pieces and have become fascinated by this animal’s enduring hold on audiences. An early 17th-century Dutch artist captured the fascination and terror polar bears sparked in European hunters and explorers. Johann Theodor de Bry, copper plate engraving, ca. 1601., CC BY-ND Exploration, empire and polar bears Effigies and carvings created as long as 2,500 years ago in Paleo-Eskimo Indigenous communities reflect a sense of deep interconnection between the people and the bears, with cosmological and spiritual significance. Westerners first encountered polar bears over a millennium ago, when Norse explorers advanced into the Arctic. In contrast to Indigenous representations of the bears, by the 15th century western artists were positioning human beings in opposition to these fearsome hunters as they adorned maps and explorers’ written narratives. Even Shakespeare may leave a legacy of the fascination polar bears held for Elizabethan audiences. In one scene of “The Winter’s Tale,” a bear chases the character Antigonus from the stage. Historians have suggested that this dramatic exit may have been inspired by one of the live polar bears housed near the Globe Theatre, in London’s Paris Garden. 17th-century Dutch whalers dominate the natural Arctic landscape, even subduing harried polar bears. Abraham Storck, 'Whaling Grounds in the Arctic Ocean,' Rijksmuseum With the rise of European exploration and exploitation, the cultural legacy of the polar bear spread rapidly among European nations and their colonial outposts. The bears became identified with political and technological prowess, and a triumphant march toward the future. Groups of these giants are called “celebrations,” and their images in art tended to celebrate the brute forces of western modernity. They appeared in the decorative arts, including a 19th-century silver Gorham ice bowl, ostensibly marking the U.S. acquisition of the territory of Alaska from the Russians in 1867. Fierce and menacing polar bears stand guard above the frozen treasure within the vessel, simultaneously celebrating North American success in the ice industry. Prominent polar bear sculptures by Alexander Phimister Proctor at the 1893 Columbian Exposition in Chicago connected the United States with the distant north. Placed upon a pedestrian footbridge, the bear’s attitude – head up, powerful, taking its bearings as if to move forward – mirrored the optimism of the nation during the Gilded Age on the brink of the 20th century. The polar bear also became a symbol of the conquest of the North Pole by American explorers in 1909. Despite controversy, Robert E. Peary was ultimately recognized for reaching it. Pants created from the fur of polar bears, which Peary described as “impervious to cold… almost indestructible,” helped make the feat possible. In the wake of this accomplishment, the polar bear became a popular college mascot — with Peary’s alma mater and my home institution, Bowdoin College, leading the way. An icon transformed But if the polar bear thrived into the mid-1900s as a sign of human might and of the successful mastery of antagonistic forces, this symbolic association evaporated in the latter 20th century. Today’s polar bears are more closely tied to the demise of the mythic western belief in conquest and domination. The drawings of such pop artists as John Wesley and Andy Warhol mark this shift in perceptions. John Wesley’s drawing contains a number of polar bears, with a somber mood. John Wesley, 'Polar Bears,' 1970, graphite on tracing paper. Museum Purchase, acquired through the generosity of Eric Silverman ’85 and an anonymous donor. In 1970, Wesley drew “Polar Bears,” depicting the intertwined bodies of polar bears seemingly enjoying a peaceful slumber. That same year, an international cohort of scientists published their conclusion that the bear stood a good chance of surviving extinction if people worked together to protect it. Intriguingly, the artist’s cartoon-like renditions of the “great white bear” seems to echo the illustration included in the press release published by the U.S. Department of the Interior announcing this finding. But Wesley’s drawing raises questions about the fate of the motionless creatures it pictures: is this “celebration” in fact a tragedy? Andy Warhol’s “Polar Bear” (1983) struts across the paper. Likely inspired by the 10th anniversary of the U.S. Endangered Species Act, the drawing points to the very fragility of the bear. Its composition uses the white of the paper to evoke the animal’s coat and its polar environment, suggesting the imminent possibility of their collapse into nonexistence. It would take another quarter century for the polar bear to be listed as threatened, in 2008. Time magazine’s cover helped solidify the iconography of a polar bear struggling in a melting Arctic. Time By the early 21st century, pictures of the animal, such as on a seemingly diminishing ice floe, frequently associated it with catastrophic climate change and the endangerment of the species itself, as the art historian Nicholas Mirzoeff has noted. Despite, or perhaps because of, their association with extinction, the allure of the polar bear seems only to have intensified. One curious reflection of this celebrity comes in the form of endearing anthropomorphic depictions of these wild creatures pitching consumer products like Coca-Cola. But what are the implications of conflating the polar bear with human beings today? Climate activists have adopted the iconography of the polar bear because of their habitat’s precarious status in a warming world. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images The question has particular resonance as people reflect upon the fragility of our own species in the midst of a global pandemic that has already cost millions of lives. Contemplating new strategies to promote healing – including science and social and political policies – perhaps there is something yet to learn from these exceptionally adaptable creatures, at home on solid ground and in the water. As people examine the broader implications of this current human crisis, and consider a lasting commitment to promoting global health, might there be room to hope that the polar bear might eventually become a new icon, this time of resiliency and recovery? On the occasion of the 10th International Polar Bear Day, I’ll be thinking about what the enduring and ever-evolving sway of this magnetic mammal might mean to future artists. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Anne Collins Goodyear, Bowdoin College. Read more:How do arctic foxes hunt in the snow?Loss for words: Art, language and the challenges of living on a changing planet Anne Collins Goodyear does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Mary Lynn Rajskub "Idolized" Her Former Roommate and Occasional ‘The Larry Sanders Show’ Co-star, Sarah Silverman

    Mary Lynn Rajskub reminisces about her days living with Sarah Silverman, and shares how Garry Shandling made her a better actor.

  • Chess-Grandmaster Aronian says he is leaving Armenia, will represent U.S.

    Chess grandmaster Levon Aronian said on Friday he was leaving Armenia and would represent the United States, citing what he said was Armenian officials' indifference to chess as one of the reasons. "The past year has been very difficult for all of us with a pandemic, a war and in my case there was personal adversity and the state's absolute indifference towards Armenian chess," he wrote, referring to six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces over the Nagorno-Karabkah enclave. Smbat Lputian, deputy head of the Armenian Chess Federation, said he regretted Aronian's decision.