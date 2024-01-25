Woman spared prison, sentenced to jail for drunken crash off St. Paul ramp that killed passenger

A Ramsey County judge spared a woman from prison Thursday and sentenced her to jail for being drunk and having THC in her system when she sped off a St. Paul highway ramp, crashed and killed her passenger.

Reshawna E. Mosley, 21, of Minneapolis, was sentenced to nine months in jail by District Judge Reynaldo Aligada after he convicted her in a September bench trial of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash on July 22, 2021, on the Shepard Road entrance ramp to southbound Interstate 35E. Sha'terries M. Barlow, 19, of Minneapolis was killed.

Aligada set aside a four-year sentence, which would have meant roughly 2⅔ years of that term in prison, and put her on probation for five years to go with her jail time. The sentence also calls for her to continue receiving mental health and chemical dependency treatment and make restitution of $7,500.

A blood test taken two hours after the crash showed that Mosley, who was 19 at the time, had a blood alcohol content of 0.085%, above Minnesota's legal limit for adults of 0.08%, the charges read. THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, reportedly also was present in her system. A half-empty bottle of alcohol and a small amount of marijuana were found in the car, the charges noted.

According to the criminal complaint:

Emergency responders arrived at the scene about 12:30 a.m. and declared Barlow dead.

Mosley told police that she had a few tequila drinks shortly before driving. She said she was following another vehicle and guessed she was traveling 45 to 50 miles per hour when she went off the ramp, where the speed limit is 30 mph, and landed in a ditch.

Investigators determined that the car was traveling 99 mph about 5 seconds before the airbag deployed, and 30 mph upon deployment. "Taking variables into account," the charges read, "the reconstructionist determined that the [car] was traveling at a minimum of 56 miles per hour prior to the crash."