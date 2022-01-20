Woman spat on group of kids, made antisemitic remarks, NYPD says

New York City police are searching for a woman who allegedly "made anti-Jewish statements" to a group of children before spitting on them, authorities said Wednesday.

The ugly incident unfolded at 12:35 p.m. Friday in front of 4017 Avenue P in the Flatlands neighborhood of southeast Brooklyn, the NYPD said in a statement.

Police released video of a woman who made anti-semitic remarks and spat on children in Brooklyn. (NYPD)

Surveillance video captured a woman in orange sweatshirt who allegedly “approached an 8-year-old and two other children, made anti-Jewish statements, then spat on the them,” according to the police statement.

There had been no arrests by midday Thursday, police sad.

Jewish communities across America have been on heightened alert in recent days, following the armed takeover of a synagogue near Dallas on Saturday.

The hostage situation in Colleyville prompted the NYPD to deploy additional officer to "key Jewish locations" around the city on Saturday, New York Mayor Eric Adams said.