Woman speaks out after being shot in attempted carjacking in Atlanta CVS parking lot

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna spoke with a woman Monday on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. who was shot in a CVS parking lot in southeast Atlanta.

It happened Saturday morning. She was shot during an attempted carjacking.

The victim, Artelia Martin, said she was sitting in the parking lot, waiting for the CVS pharmacy on Moreland Avenue to open when all of a sudden her window broke and she started to feel blood.

“The next thing I know I hear boom. Initially, I didn’t think it was a gunshot, I thought someone had thrown a rock,” said Martin.

She said a man tried to steal her car.

“He said get out of the car, get out of the car and I said no and I threw it in reverse,” said Martin.

Martin sped away driving down the road with a shattered window and a bullet hole in her right arm.

She called the police when she finally made it home.

“They need to catch him because he is dangerous, he is very dangerous,” she said.

So far, police have not apprehended a suspect.

Martin says it is a young man wearing a hoodie, but what she remembers most is his eyes.

“He didn’t care about my life. His eyes were so cold,” said Martin.

Now, Martin is safe but recovering, wanting justice.

“I could have been dead, I could have been dead. If I hadn’t put my seat back, he would have shot my face because I still have glass in my skin,” she said.

