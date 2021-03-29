Woman Speaks Up for Father Punched in the Head From Behind in Chicago

Ryan General
·3 min read

The daughter of an assault victim in Chicago is speaking up on the rising number of attacks against Asians because she believes people should not be silent anymore. Kaylee Cong’s 60-year-old father was attacked from behind as he was walking by the east side of North Broadway near West Ainslie Street at about 11 p.m. on March 20, reports the Chicago Tribune. According to Cong, her dad was hit on the left side of his head and froze for a moment as he believed the man who punched him kept walking for about 100 feet in front of him. The victim took a photo using his cellphone but was able to capture only a silhouette. When he turned around, Cong’s father saw another man with a baseball bat standing in front of him on the sidewalk. “I’m calling 911,” her father yelled while placing his phone to his ear. The two men stared at each other as the elderly man continued walking while avoiding them and then proceeded to go home. Cong would not learn about the terrifying incident until the very next day when he explained why his head was throbbing in pain. Using her nail salon’s Instagram account, Cong posted her dad’s account of what happened along with the hashtag “#stopasianhate.” “I still think that my dad is not the first victim because you know how our Asian parents, Vietnamese parents, like if something like this happened to them, I think most of them what they do is they ... keep silent,” Cong noted. “Our generation, I don’t think that we should keep silent.” Cong’s father shared that he was not able to clearly see the first man, except for his black clothing. He was at least able to make out that the second man did not appear Asian. Both of them were reportedly taller and bigger than him. Cong's father was discouraged from calling the police due to his limited English. He also refused to go to the hospital despite Cong urging him to as he is uninsured. He also did not want to become a financial burden. Cong pointed out the complicated process of filing a police report and waiting for authorities to get in touch with them for updates. Since half a day had already passed since the attack, Cong called 311 to file her report. When she was transferred to a line that no one picked up, she dialed 911 but was reportedly told to call back when she got home. She dialed 911 again at 6:30 p.m., but got transferred to another line that wasn’t answered. Cong then filled out a police report online about 8:30 p.m. The next day, she was informed that the report could not be completed for classifying the alleged attack as a simple assault instead of a battery. Reports of battery, which involve physical contact, require a statement to a police officer, a representative from Chicago police clarified. Cong, who didn’t know about such distinction, said she missed the email telling her to take further steps to complete the report. In an interview with NBC Chicago, Cong said he hopes her dad’s story will bring more awareness and spark change. “We have to like speak up. We have to stand up, and we have to make it stop. We can not let it go on like this no more," she said. Cong, who wants the incident be investigated as a hate crime, believes her dad was intentionally targeted. “They didn’t say a word. He didn’t say a word,” she said. “It was a hate crime. There’s no way you could try to attack somebody when they did nothing to you. He was just walking down the street.” Following the attack, hundreds of people gathered on Friday evening at Horner Park, with people condemning racism and violence against Asian Americans. Cong's father is currently recovering from the blow to the head while the incident remains under investigation at the 20th District office. Feature image via NBC Chicago

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Asian Man Punched in the Face By Stranger Who Followed Him Home in San Jose

Reckless Driver Mocks Asian American Woman With Racist Insults on Instagram, Loses Her Job

Teen Gets Harmonica Stuck in Her Mouth, Regrets Everything

UPDATE: Philadelphia Police Reveal Group Assaulted and Robbed Man in October 2019

Recommended Stories

  • Man Arrested On Hate Crime Charges For Threatening Elderly Asian Woman in NYC

    A man, 48, has been arrested for harassing an elderly Asian woman, 65, in Midtown Manhattan over the weekend, according to police. Bobby Eli was arrested one day after the incident occurred on Friday and has been charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and third-degree menacing. Both are being counted as hate crimes, police said.

  • 3 men charged in Virginia Beach shootings appear in court

    Three men who were charged in shootings that left several people injured during a chaotic weekend along Virginia Beach's oceanfront made their first court appearances via video on Monday. Virginia Beach Judge Sandra S. Menago went over the charges for Ahmon Jahree Adams, 22, of Chesapeake, Virginia; Nyquez Tyyon Baker, 18, of Virginia Beach; and Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., 20, of Virginia Beach.

  • Nathan Chen is the First Asian American Figure Skater to Win 3 Consecutive World Titles

    Nathan Chen became the first Asian American figure skater to win three consecutive men's titles at the World Figure Skating Championships on Saturday. The 21-year-old skater is the first American to accomplish this feat since Scott Hamilton. Since his fifth-place standing at the 2018 Olympics, Chen has become an undefeated champion of worlds, nationals, Skate Americas and the Grand Prix Finals.

  • Myanmar pageant contender calls for urgent international aid

    A pageant contestant from Myanmar has used her moment in the spotlight to appeal for urgent international help for her country as security forces suppressing protests against last month's coup killed more than 100 people. Yangon University student Han Lay made the comments Saturday night at the Miss Grand International pageant held in the Thai capital Bangkok. As she was speaking news was coming out from across the border in Myanmar that at least 114 people had been killed in the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup.

  • AP PHOTOS: For migrants at border, both opportunity and risk

    A 7-year old girl from Honduras walking in the darkness to keep up with strangers she met on the perilous journey from northern Mexico to Texas. A group of men standing in the shadows of the border wall after being spotted — and soon-to-be deported — by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. For those crossing, particularly unaccompanied children, there are opportunities and risks.

  • Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton battles Texas news media over records related to Capitol siege on Jan. 6

    Ken Paxton and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, appeared at the Jan. 6 event in Washington, D.C., where the attorney general gave a speech touting his failed legal push to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election

  • CAA Amplify Town Hall To Address Surge Of Violence Against Asians; Kelly Marie Tran, Lisa Ling, Simu Liu, H.E.R. And More Set To Make Appearances

    At the top of the pandemic, when former reality show host Donald Trump referred to the coronavirus as the “China Virus” and “Kung Flu”, violence and harassment against Asians and Asian Americans started to surge. This all came to a head on March 16 when Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Delaina Ashley Yaun Gonzalez, Paul Andre […]

  • CDC director fights back tears as she warns of soaring COVID-19 cases: 'Right now I'm scared'

    Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, warned of "impending doom" and the possibility of a fourth surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

  • Student tortured by gang who made him hand over life savings in 22-hour kidnap ordeal

    Zakariya Osman, 25, and Harris Saqib, 24, were handed prison sentences totalling 50 years at Leeds Crown Court .

  • Malta tightens COVID restrictions to prevent Easter surge

    Malta limited the number of people who can meet in public spaces to two on Sunday as it seeks to prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases over Easter. Prime Minister Robert Abela said measures introduced earlier in March, including the closing of schools and restaurants, had proven effective, but although the number of new cases has been going down, this was not the time to ease restrictions. Abela also said that all travellers to Malta will, from Monday, be required to produce a negative test result for the virus taken not more than 72 hours before departure.

  • The Suez Canal ship has been freed

    The massive container ship that was blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week is, at last, on the move. Officials on Monday said the MV Ever Given has been freed after it became stuck in the Suez Canal last Tuesday and was blocking traffic ever since, The New York Times reports. The ship had earlier been partially dislodged, and videos on Monday showed it moving. "I am excited to announce that our team of experts, working in close collaboration with the Suez Canal Authority, successfully refloated the Ever Given on 29 March at 15:05 hrs local time, thereby making free passage through the Suez Canal possible again," Peter Berdowski, CEO of the salvage firm Boskalis, said, per NBC News. It's moving! The Ever Given ship stuck in the Suez Canal was finally pulled free. The ship is moving north from where it was grounded https://t.co/v9WprWuKbS pic.twitter.com/iX9kt8A9m8 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) March 29, 2021 The ship is moving slowly but steadily north up the canal now. It looks like it’s completely free and sailing away from the spot it’s been stuck the last seven days. pic.twitter.com/0amhrJmYvg — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 29, 2021 There was previously some concern that the blockage, which was costing an estimated $400 million an hour, could potentially take weeks to clear. But the Times writes that salvage teams that had been working to free the ship were "ultimately assisted by forces more powerful than any machine rushed to the scene: the moon and the tides." Still, according to Axios, the container shipping company Maersk warned Monday that the blockage "triggered a series of further disruptions and backlogs in global shipping that could take weeks, possibly months, to unravel." More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surgeHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Filibuster reform: Do we really need a second House of Representatives?

    In the long term, it is not a good idea to get rid of the filibuster and thus enfeeble minorities and empower very slim majorities.

  • Miles Bridges channels his inner Draymond Green; it’s an edginess the Hornets need

    Miles Bridges had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte Hornets’ overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

  • Happy Monday? England embarks on major easing of lockdown

    It's been dubbed Happy Monday — the day people could put on a bathing suit and swim in an outdoor pool for the first time in months, or rusty golfers strove to hit their drives down the middle of the fairway. Following a near three-month coronavirus lockdown that along with a rapid rollout of vaccines has seen infections fall dramatically, England embarked on a major easing of restrictions with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday's easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen.

  • NC Republican Sen. Thom Tillis to undergo surgery for prostate cancer

    Tillis announced Monday morning that he will undergo surgery for prostate cancer and his prognosis is "good."

  • Nike denies role in Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ containing human blood

    Today, 666 pairs of rapper Lil Nas X’s promotional sneakers — which are modified Nike Air Max 97s — are set to go on sale for $1,018 each. Sneaker giant Nike has denied their involvement with rapper Lil Nas X on a pair of “Satan Shoes” as part of his rollout for his controversial new single and video, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The rapper collaborated with a streetwear company called MSCHF on the promotional sneakers, which are modified Nike Air Max 97s.

  • 13-year-old buys car for $80, then causes fatal high-speed wreck, Tennessee cops say

    Police found the woman who sold the car, and now she faces charges.

  • Woman Accuses Cuomo of Unwanted Kissing, Provides Photo of Incident

    Another woman has accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of kissing her without consent, detailing the allegation and providing a photograph of the incident at a Monday press conference. Sherry Vill of Greece, N.Y., said that Cuomo kissed her while visiting her home in 2017 after it was damaged in a flood. Vill and her attorney, Gloria Allred, said they plan to notify state Attorney General Letitia James of the allegation. Allred said that Cuomo “suddenly grabbed [Vill’s] face and kissed her in front of her home” during the visit. According to Vill, who is married, the governor told her “you are beautiful.” “I felt embarrassed and weird…I felt he was coming on to me in my own home,” Vill said. “I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one.” Vill’s son took a video of the incident, and during the press conference Allred displayed a picture of Cuomo kissing Vill. Allred shows photos of the day including one her son took. pic.twitter.com/vnTqN72Gl8 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) March 29, 2021 Vill added that a staffer subsequently invited her to attend an event with the governor, but did not invite any other members of her family. Vill made her allegations after eight other women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, although he has apologized for remarks that “made people feel uncomfortable.” The first woman to detail allegations against Cuomo, former aide Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without consent. An unidentified woman has alleged that Cuomo groped her under her blouse in the Executive Mansion, while current Cuomo aide Alyssa McGrath has said the unidentified woman described the alleged incident to her.

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • 10th Cuomo accuser comes forward, says she was 'shocked' and 'embarrassed' when NY governor 'grabbed' her face and kissed her without consent

    Cuomo is facing an impeachment inquiry and investigations by the FBI and the New York attorney general.