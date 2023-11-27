Woman speaks huge lottery win into existence in Iowa. ‘I’m going to do it today!’

An Iowa woman won a big prize on a $2 crossword scratch-off lottery ticket after she spoke it into existence.

“When I started scratching, I’m like, ‘You know, it’d be really great to win $20,000 today. I think I’m going to do it today!’” Jennifer Schaub, from Cedar Rapids, said in a news release from the Iowa Lottery.

Schaub was playing the Iowa Lottery’s $20,000 Crossword scratch game when she won the game’s 16th top prize.

She said she thought she won $300, until she scanned the ticket and realized her prize was much larger.

“I scanned my ticket on the app and it said $20,000. I was like, ‘Whoa!’” she said in the news release. “I had to look at it like four times: ‘It says $20,000. It really does say $20,000!’”

Schaub said she and her husband are thinking about putting the winnings toward some home improvements.

The $20,000 Crossword game launched with 34 top prizes of $20,000.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

