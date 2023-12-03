Woman will spend 15 years in prison for shooting man over $30 beer, DeKalb DA says

A woman convicted of shooting a man over a $30 beer purchase will serve 15 years in prison, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced.

On Thursday, a jury decided 34-year-old Bianca Echols was guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with an incident that occurred on February 25, 2021 at Aspen Woods Apartments on Flat Shoals Road in unincorporated Decatur.

The incident, according to investigators, involved now 41-year-old Michael Wilder, who was at a friend’s house. Echols, a stranger to Wilder, arrived with beer and demanded that Wilder give her $30 for the beer she provided.

Wilder refused, according to officials.

While waiting for a rideshare service, Echols saw Wilder, pulled up to him in her vehicle, and shot him multiple times as he attempted to walk away, officials said.

When police arrived, they found Wilder on his back suffering from gunshot wounds. Four .40 caliber shell casings were found near his body, officials said.

Wilder was taken to Atlanta Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.

Law enforcement officials interviewed Wilder at the hospital, where he identified Echols as his shooter and provided investigators with her social media account.

As the investigation continued, Echols’ social media behavior revealed she attempted to sell a .40 caliber Glock handgun on social media a few hours after the shooting and was pictured with that same Glock the day of the shooting, officials said.

Echols was arrested shortly thereafter.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Asha Jackson sentenced Echols to 15 years to serve 10 in confinement with the balance on probation.

