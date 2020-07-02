Woman spits on 7-Eleven counter after being asked to wear a mask

A woman was recorded spitting on a 7-Eleven counter Monday after the cashier refused to ring up her purchase because she was not wearing a mask.

The unidentified woman spit on the counter after yelling at the cashier that she has "a right" to not wear a face mask.

"I'm spreading more germs standing here," she is heard saying.

The recording shows the woman at a Fort Worth, Texas 7-Eleven saying, "we have a right in America not to wear a (expletive) mask." The cashier can be heard telling the woman, "I'm just telling you to get a mask on."

CBS Dallas reports an employee said there was a sign on the store door stating that customers must wear a mask.

"It’s disheartening to see a 7-Eleven team member be treated with the disrespect shown in this video. 7-Eleven, Inc. complies with all federal, state and local laws, which includes local mandates that require face coverings in public," 7-Eleven said in a statement to USA TODAY. "We respectfully ask that customers do the same."

On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order mandating face coverings in public places "in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with a few exceptions," according to a statement.

Private businesses, however, are able to set their own requirements. H-E-B, a San Antonio based grocery chain, announced Tuesday it would require all customers to wear masks.

"Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19," Abbott said in the statement. "We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another – and that means wearing a face covering in public spaces."

Efforts to reach a 7-Eleven spokesperson weren't immediately successful.

