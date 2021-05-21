Woman Spits at San Jose Restaurant Employees in TikTok Video After Offered a Mask

Ryan General
·2 min read

A woman was captured on video spitting at employees of a hot dog joint in San Jose, Calif. on Tuesday afternoon.

@alilseulijust because the staff politely asked her to put on her mask 🙄🙄 ##foryoupage ##karen ##karengonewild ##viral♬ original sound - i




The incident: Workers at Umai Savory Hot Dogs said the customer spat on them after they had asked her to put on a protective mask, reported ABC7. Another customer was able to capture the incident in the video uploaded to TikTok.

  • The restaurant had a mask-wearing policy plastered on several signs.

  • Kristine Nguyen, an employee that was reportedly working behind the counter, said she offered the woman a mask before the incident, though the customer said that it was within her rights to remain unmasked.

  • The employees were shielded from the woman’s spit by the store’s Plexiglas.

  • "You just have to be plainly disrespectful to spit at someone for asking you to follow simple rules," Nguyen said.

  • According to Nguyen, there were two other times that the woman spat at other employees, KRON4 reported.


The police report: The owner of the restaurant, Dat Thieu, filed a report of the incident, which police are looking into, according to NBC Bay Area.

  • “Lately, we’ve been getting a lot more resistance to people who don’t want to wear masks. I think it’s just people feel more comfortable now whether it’s because they’re vaccinated or whatnot,” said Thieu.

  • Nguyen noted that she's "glad" the video was uploaded on TikTok, as "some people need to be held accountable for their actions."

  • According to the San Jose Police Department, the behavior can result in misdemeanor assault charges, although the woman has yet to be identified.


Featured Image via NBC Bay Area (left), alilseuli (right)

