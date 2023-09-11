Woman spots man peering through the window of her apartment near UCF
A woman noticed a man peering through the window of her apartment early Monday, the University of Central Florida Police Department said.
Police said the woman noticed a “short, skinny man” looking through her window at about 2 a.m. at the Knights Circle apartment complex near West McCulloch Road and North Alafaya Trail.
Investigators said they searched the area, but they could not find him.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call UCF police at 407-823-5555.
#UCFAlert: Crime Awareness Update from UCFPD
The UCF Police Department is making you aware of a recent incident of voyeurism near UCF’s main campus.
Full message ⬇️ and here: https://t.co/kRaQ84k2eH pic.twitter.com/GqI8Gbhtwn
— UCF Police Department (@UCFPolice) September 11, 2023
