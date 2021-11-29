Woman stabbed in Bow, man taken into custody

Nov. 28—A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bow Sunday morning, police said.

Just before 11:45 am., officers were called to a Bow Bog Road home on a report of a disturbance.

A woman had been stabbed in the neck and taken to Concord Hospital with serious physical injuries, according to Police Chief Ken Miller.

Terrance Sleweon was taken into custody. Charges are still pending, the chief said. Sleweon had warrants out of the Rochester Police Department and the Hillsborough County Superior Court south.

The New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit assisted Bow police at the scene.

Miller said there is no risk to the public and said the stabbing was an isolated incident between two known individuals.

This incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact the Bow Police Department at 603-223-3950.