Woman stabbed on COTA bus Saturday morning

A woman was stabbed on a Central Ohio Transit Authority bus during a fight Saturday morning, according to police.

Police say they were dispatched to the 2900 block of East Main Street at 7 a.m. where they found the woman with a stab wound to the abdomen.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police. The hospital was not identified.

Witnesses told police the victim was stabbed by another women on the bus during the fight. The suspect ran from the scene on foot.

