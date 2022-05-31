Woman stabbed by daughter dies from injuries on Memorial Day, charges upgraded to 1st degree murder

Joan Ffolkes, an 82-year-old woman who police say was stabbed by one of her daughters Friday, died from her injuries at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Monday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Brigette Ffolkes, 57, who was initially charged Friday afternoon with attempted homicide, now faces an upgraded charge of premeditated murder, TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt said.

The incident occurred just after 8:30 a.m. at a house in the 1600 block of Club Harbor Drive, in northeast Tallahassee.

Bridgette Ffolkes — whose sister is Francine Ffolkes, an administrative law judge — has previously been arrested in Leon County on multiple non-violent charges like trespassing and violation of parole, according to court records.

