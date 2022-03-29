Woman stabbed to death in Champlin; suspect arrested in Fargo
A suspect has been arrested in North Dakota in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman Monday night in Champlin, authorities said.
Champlin officers who responded to a report of a woman lying in the yard of a residence on Thousand Pines Entry around 9:30 p.m. found 35-year-old Peachu Yates of Champlin “covered in blood and not breathing,” Police Chief Ty Schmidt said in a statement.
A search for the suspect included air support by the Minnesota State Patrol and a Brooklyn Park canine.
On Tuesday morning, police in Fargo took the suspect into custody, Schmidt said.
The Red River Valley SWAT team arrested the suspect — 44-year-old James Nyonteh — at an apartment complex, according to a report by Valley News Live.
