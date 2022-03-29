Woman stabbed to death in Champlin; suspect arrested in Fargo

Nick Ferraro, Pioneer Press
·1 min read

A suspect has been arrested in North Dakota in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman Monday night in Champlin, authorities said.

Champlin officers who responded to a report of a woman lying in the yard of a residence on Thousand Pines Entry around 9:30 p.m. found 35-year-old Peachu Yates of Champlin “covered in blood and not breathing,” Police Chief Ty Schmidt said in a statement.

A search for the suspect included air support by the Minnesota State Patrol and a Brooklyn Park canine.

On Tuesday morning, police in Fargo took the suspect into custody, Schmidt said.

The Red River Valley SWAT team arrested the suspect — 44-year-old James Nyonteh — at an apartment complex, according to a report by Valley News Live.

Related Articles

Recommended Stories

  • Americans ease up on masks, virus safeguards: AP-NORC poll

    Many Americans have taken significant steps back from once-routine coronavirus precautions, with fewer than half now saying they regularly wear face masks, avoid crowds and skip nonessential travel. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows fewer people taking protective measures than at any point in AP-NORC polls conducted since early 2021. The poll found 44% say they often or always wear a face mask around people outside of their homes, down from 65% in January when infections of the highly contagious omicron variant were soaring.

  • 6 Airline Fees That Are Worth Paying

    If you ask around, you'll find that most people's air travel experiences range anywhere from tolerable to a total nightmare. And, while there's no way to guarantee that you'll have a 100% pleasant...

  • Rogue Georgia Cop Caught in Viral X-Rated TikToks

    via TikTokA Georgia cop probably thought no one was watching when he took his squad car to a scrubby area off a quiet road in a small Georgia town, walked around the back, and started having sex with someone while in uniform.But someone high up in a nearby telecommunications tower started filming and uploaded the videos to TikTok last week where they quickly racked up more than 15 million views.“Police caught on cam!!!” one video was captioned, along with hashtags of #towerclimbers and #dirtydee

  • A Ukrainian woman recounts being raped by Russian soldiers who killed her husband: 'Shall we kill her or keep her alive?'

    "They both raped me one after the other," the woman told The Times. "They didn't care that my son was in the boiler room crying."

  • Man accused of ‘pummeling’ 73-year-old man outside Publix turns himself in, police say

    A man accused of “pummeling” a 73-year-old man turned himself in on Tuesday morning, the Winter Haven Police Department said.

  • Iconic Tattoos on Dismembered Body Parts Help Cops Crack Porn Star Murder

    InstagramWhen investigators found 15 thawing body parts of a young woman in black garbage bags in a steep ditch in northern Italy last Sunday, they were unclear exactly where to start the identification process. It was clear she had been dead for months, but no immediate missing-persons search turned up any likely identities.Though her body parts had been frozen—and reasonably well preserved—her face had been burned, making it impossible to identify her easily, police say. But seven of her 11 di

  • Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

    Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle. Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach. ”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said Sunday after the shooting.

  • New Audio Shows Florida Officer Threatened Black Man Before Choking Cop Who Intervened

    Audio released last week reveals that Sunrise police Sgt. Christopher Pullease got increasingly aggressive with a suspect before attacking a junior colleague.

  • CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Tulsa police arrest man accused of stealing a catalytic converter

    A man is in custody after Tulsa police say he was caught stealing a catalytic converter.

  • Two cousins, 12 and 14, killed while playing with gun on Instagram Live, family says

    Two young cousins from Missouri were livestreaming when one fatally shot the other before killing herself, police and a relative of the victims said.

  • Virginia man shoots at neighbor who went outside to check on him: police

    A Virginia man was arrested Sunday morning after shooting his neighbor several times. Scott Jones, 52, allegedly shot his neighbor after his neighbor came to check on him.

  • Surveillance footage released of woman believed to have left baby for dead in Phoenix restaurant

    Police say an investigation is underway after the remains of a male infant were found at a restaurant in Phoenix on March 27, and surveillance video shows what may have led up to the tragic incident. Investigators released video and photo of the woman they believe is responsible.

  • Tallahassee police officer placed on leave after video shows questionable takedown of suspect

    A TPD officer was suspended pending the outcome of an internal affairs probe into his use of force on a man who allegedly fled a crash scene.

  • Farmer Allegedly Killed Wife With Flower Pot After She Filed For Separation

    An Indiana farmer is accused of killing his wife just days after she filed for separation. Nikki Wilhoite, 41, was reported missing by her co-workers on Friday morning after she didn’t show up at her job at an oral surgeon's office, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. Investigators searched her home in rural Lebanon with K-9 bloodhounds and deputies for several hours shortly after the pre-10:00 a.m. phone call from Nikki's coworkers. Soon, the investigation “evolved into

  • Arizona Landlord Convicted In 1987 Death Of Woman Found Raped, Murdered In Her Bathtub

    An Arizona man was found guilty in the murder of his next door neighbor and tenant who was murdered and sexually assaulted in her apartment bathroom more than 35 years ago. A jury in Texas convicted Larry Leroy Moore, 69, of capital murder in the 1987 slaying of Dianna “Dee Dee” Lowery, 25, on Friday, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said. Moore had been indicted by a grand jury on capital murder in Lowery’s death in 2018. Lowery was found strangled to death in a bathtub at her home i

  • Disabled Malaysian loses appeal, will be hanged in Singapore

    A Malaysian man with a mental disability lost a final legal appeal Tuesday against his death sentence in Singapore and faces execution soon, a lawyer and rights activists said. Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam has been on death row since 2010 for trying to smuggle less than 43 grams (1.5 ounces) of heroin into Singapore. At an earlier court hearing, his IQ was revealed to be 69 — a level internationally recognized as an intellectual disability, but the court ruled Nagaenthran knew what he was doing by violating Singapore's harsh anti-drug laws.

  • Three dead, including suspect and child, after southeastern Kansas hostage event: KBI

    A woman and 2-year-old daughter were both found dead of gunshot wounds. Police allege a 37-year-old gunman shot at responding officers nearly 100 times before he was fatally shot.

  • California police recover stash of stolen luxury cars worth $2.3 million

    California law enforcement officials recovered 35 stolen high-end cars, over 400 marijuana plants, and a handgun in Van Nuys.

  • Fired MS Coast police officer charged with embezzlement, led out of court in handcuffs

    The Moss Point officer was fired earlier this month after the theft of cash from a drug suspect being taken into police custody. Here’s what happened in court today.

  • Mexico cockfight shooting: Gunmen 'hid in chip van'

    The number of victims of a deadly shooting at an illegal cockfighting pit in Mexico has risen to 20.