Woman stabbed to death in Clearwater domestic incident, police say

CLEARWATER — A woman was stabbed to death Sunday evening at an apartment complex, Clearwater police say.

A 911 call was received by police around 7 p.m. to report the stabbing, police said. Authorities responded to the Bay Cove Apartments complex at 19135 U.S. 19 N and took a woman to Morton Plant Hospital, where she later died.

A news release said officers were questioning a man as a potential suspect and the incident appears to be domestic.

No other information, including the names of those involved, was released by police.