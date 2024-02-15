WORCESTER — A woman was stabbed to death in her Douglas Street apartment Wednesday afternoon.

A man was arrested in what police are terming a domestic case.

Officers were dispatched to the address shortly after 5 p.m. A woman with stab wounds was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

The case remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Woman stabbed to death on Douglas Street in Worcester