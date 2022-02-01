Woman stabbed to death at home identified as 59-year-old Fort Worth resident

A woman stabbed to death Sunday at her Fort Worth home has been identified as Sheila Marie Norris, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Tuesday.

Her 46-year-old neighbor has been arrested in the case.

Norris, 59, died from sharp force injuries and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s website. She was pronounced dead at 7:36 p.m. Sunday.

Fort Worth police arrested Veronica Cables at the scene. She faces a charge of murder in the case.

Police responded to a cutting call in the 1800 block of South Henderson Street on Sunday evening.

When they arrived, police found a woman with severe stab wounds in a yard. The woman, who was later identified as Norris, was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Police said the two women were neighbors in a house, which is split into a triplex residence.

The two women got into an argument which escalated before Cables stabbed Norris, police said. Police did not release any information on what the two women had been arguing about.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.