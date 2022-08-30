Woman stabbed to death late Monday in Macon neighborhood near Pio Nono and Napier avenues

/ Jason Vorhees/The Telegraph
Joe Kovac Jr.
min read

A man with past ties to metro Atlanta and Columbus, Ohio, was jailed on murder and aggravated assault charges in the Monday-night stabbing death of a 27-year-old woman on the north side of Macon’s Unionville neighborhood.

The victim, Brittany Wright, was killed sometime in the 9 p.m. hour, officials said. She was believed to have been slain at a house on Courtland Avenue, just south of Napier Avenue between Beech and Date avenues, a block west of Pio Nono Avenue.

Circumstances of her death were not immediately known, but a suspect, a man named Idris Oladipo Alaka, was taken into custody shortly after 10 p.m.

According to a sheriff’s statement: “Deputies were responding to an unrelated call on Courtland Avenue when a homeowner flagged down the deputies. Deputies entered the home and discovered ... Wright fatally wounded. Deputies detained Alaka on scene.”

Wright’s death was the county’s 47th homicide of 2022.

