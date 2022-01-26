Woman stabbed to death on northeast side of Indianapolis identified

Update: This story was updated July 13, 2021 with information about the decedent.

Indianapolis police are investigating a stabbing that claimed the life of a woman Saturday night on the northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the death happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of Constitution Drive.

Upon arrival, police located a woman who suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. On Tuesday the Marion County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Tiffany Gough, 53, and ruled her death a homicide caused by "multiple injuries."

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they encountered a man inside holding a knife. The man dropped the knife at the officers' commands, and was placed in handcuffs "without further incident," according to police.

Police have a person in custody, though they have not identified the suspect. There is no threat to the public, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the stabbing to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.

