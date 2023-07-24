Woman stabbed to death outside post office off Blackstone Avenue in Fresno, police say

Police on Sunday night investigated a homicide where a woman was stabbed to death in Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department received a 911 call just after 7 p.m. of a stabbing victim outside the U.S. Postal Office on East Griffith Way, near North Blackstone Avenue

Officers arrived and found the woman in her 50s with a stab wound to her upper body on the sidewalk by the post office, Lt. Zeb Price said.

The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical, where she was pronounced dead.

Price said multiple witnesses told officers that there was a large disturbance before the the stabbing. One person was detained and it’s unknown if they were involved, Price said.

Drivers going through the intersection called 911.

East Griffith Way was expected to be close for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

