Woman stabbed to death in Seattle, suspect arrested

Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood late Monday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. South after receiving reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman with fatal stab wounds.

Seattle Fire Department medics declared her deceased at the scene.

The victim’s children, whom she shared with the suspect, were in the home when the stabbing occurred, but they were not hurt.

Police found and arrested the 42-year-old suspect about two hours later in north Seattle.