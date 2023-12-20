Woman stabbed to death, set on fire in Riverdale: authorities

TechCrunch

Amazon has been leading the space for more than a decade with in-house systems, while companies like Locus, 6 River Systems and Fetch (now owned by and branded Zebra) have struck partnerships with top retailers. Headquartered roughly 20 miles north of Atlanta, in suburban Roswell, Georgia, GreyOrange was founded in 2011 -- the year before Amazon’s Kiva deal shook the industry. The firm has landed a number of high-profile customers in the intervening decade-plus, including Walmart Canada, Nike and Swedish fast-fashion retailer H&M.