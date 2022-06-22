Woman stabbed to death by sister during altercation at Fort Worth apartment, police say

A 31-year-old woman died early Wednesday at a local hospital from injuries she suffered during a fight with her sister in east Fort Worth, police said.

The sister fled the scene before Fort Worth police arrived at the scene late Tuesday, but authorities have identified her.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Authorities had not released the name of the woman killed in the altercation.

Fort Worth police responded to a stabbing call just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Stoneybrook Drive at the Stoneybrook Apartments.

Patrol officers learned that the victim and her sister were involved in a physical altercation, and at one point, the suspect stabbed the woman in the shoulder/arm area.

Fort Worth police did not release any information on a motive for the altercation.

The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where she died early Wednesday.