Woman stabbed to death while putting air in tire, Michigan cops say. ‘Just ruthless’

A 60-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a random attack at a Michigan tire shop, police say.

The stabbing reportedly happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Belle Tire in Roseville. Larry Parsley told WJBK he was dropped off at a bus stop by his wife, Cheryl Ryan-Parsley, before she went to the store to fill her tires with air.

She chose Belle Tire because the air was free, her husband told WDIV.

“I wish I would have never let her go because if I would have stopped and paid for it, she’d be alive right now,” Parsley told the station.

Police in Roseville alerted Lakeview Public Schools about the stabbing, leading schools in the district to “keep students and staff indoors and keep all exterior doors closed and locked.”

The man used a hunting knife as he stabbed Ryan-Parsley multiple times, killing her, WDIV reported.

“The guy had a knife. What was she gonna do?” Parsley told WJBK. “It’s such a waste. People are just stupid now, and they don’t care about each other no more.”

The male suspect then stabbed another person at a bus stop nearby, the school district said. The second victim survived.

Officers in Roseville alerted surrounding agencies about the suspect, who was captured at 12 p.m in Warren, police said. The Warren Police Department said he was caught during a traffic stop.

The suspect has not been identified, but WWJ said he is a 30-year-old man from California with “a long criminal history.” Charges have not been announced.

Ryan-Parsley had reportedly been married for 23 years. She was described by her daughter as a “pure, great-hearted person.”

“This is just ruthless,” Jennifer Ryan told WXYZ. “I mean, who does this? Who does this to somebody who was minding their own business?”