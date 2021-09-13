Woman stabbed to death in Willard

Sep. 13—WILLARD — A woman was stabbed to death late Sunday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Wessor Avenue at about 10:19 p.m. after a caller reported that a man stabbed a woman.

"When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the female victim inside the residence," a news release from the Willard police states.

The man was no longer there.

Sandusky County sheriff's deputies and State Patrol troopers located the suspect at the Coon Creek Hunt Club at state Route 510 and County Road 247 in Vickery. They were pursuing him when the man slammed a deputy's cruiser.

He was flown to a hospital in Toledo. His condition is unknown.

Willard police Chief Shannon Chaffins said the victim succumbed to her injuries. Her name is not being released until family is notified, the chief said.