Woman stabbed during argument with another woman in Atlanta
A woman is recovering after being stabbed during an argument in Atlanta.
According to police, shortly after 7 p.m., the victim was arguing with a woman she knows at 477 Windsor Street SW when the argument turned violent and she was stabbed in the leg.
The victim was taken to Grady Hospital for treatment.
Police have not yet identified the victim or the suspect in the stabbing.
