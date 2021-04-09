Woman who stabbed former boyfriend gets prison term

Apr. 9—LIMA — A Lima woman who stabbed her former boyfriend was sentenced Thursday morning to two years in prison.

Due to extenuating circumstances surrounding the case, however, Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser made it clear to Maisha Davis that she would be eligible to request an early release from prison in six months, and that her request would be given serious consideration.

Davis, 38, was indicted in January on two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal damaging or endangering. She accepted a negotiated plea agreement from prosecutors and pleaded guilty in February to a single count of felonious assault. The remaining counts were dismissed.

According to court records, deputies from the Allen County Sheriff's Office were dispatched on the evening of Nov. 23 to the Wilshire Apartments on Deerfield Drive in Lima on the report of a felonious assault. They found Brandon Allen had been stabbed in the right forearm by Davis, his ex-girlfriend.

Tylee Arrick told police she and Allen were seated in her vehicle when they were approached by Davis, who began to stab Allen. Davis also slashed the tires of Arrick's vehicle before leaving the area, according to court documents.

Allen was transported to a local hospital by EMS crews for treatment of a broad puncture wound to his forearm which was later found to have damaged muscle tissue and tendons, causing damage to the bone.

During Thursday's sentencing hearing, the Lima woman's attorney said Davis has no prior criminal record and posed no threat to the community.

"She had a boyfriend who she learned was helping himself to her bank account without her knowledge and she just snapped," said Attorney Athena Nyers.

Davis had several supporters in the courtroom on Thursday, all of whom attested to her strong moral character.

Taylor Pennington, a close friend for more than 10 years, introduced Davis to Allen. It's a move she came to regret.

"Brandon was once my best friend, but he became someone I didn't recognize anymore. In this case the victim is actually the victimizer. This situation is not Maisha at all. She's an amazing woman. I have looked up to her," Pennington said. "She has taught me how to be an independent woman."

Davis asked Kohlrieser for "another chance" because she said her 14-year-old son needs her.

"I don't doubt your version of events. This incident seems very much out of your character," the judge said. "However the fact is you repeatedly stabbed another individual.

"But I do believe in second chances," Kohlrieser continued, "which is why I will strongly consider any motion for judicial release that is filed."

Allen had sought restitution in the amount of $1,019 for time lost from work while he recovered from his injuries. The judge declined to award the restitution.