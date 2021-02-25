Woman who stabbed former boyfriend takes plea deal

Feb. 24—LIMA — A Lima woman who prosecutors say stabbed her former boyfriend multiple times pleaded guilty Wednesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court to a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault.

Prosecutors dismissed a second felonious assault charge and a misdemeanor count of criminal damaging or endangering against Maisha Davis in return for her plea. The woman faces up to 12 years in prison when she is sentenced April 8.

Davis, 38, was indicted by a grand jury in January on the three counts following an incident last fall. According to court records, deputies from the Allen County Sheriff's Office were dispatched on the evening of Nov. 23 to the Wilshire Apartments on Deerfield Drive in Lima on the report of a felonious assault. Deputies met with Tylee Arrick, who said her boyfriend Brandon Allen had been stabbed in the right forearm by Davis, his ex-girlfriend.

Arrick said she and Allen were seated in her vehicle when they were approached by Davis, who immediately began to stab Allen. During the attack Arrick was able to roll up the windows of the vehicle, at which point Davis reportedly began to slash the tires of the vehicle before leaving the area.

Allen was transported to a local hospital by EMS crews for treatment of a broad puncture wound to his forearm which was later found to have damaged muscle tissue and tendons, causing damage to the bone, according to court documents.

Allen was in the courtroom Wednesday and described the extent of his injuries to Judge Terri Kohlrieser.

A jury trial had been scheduled for March 1.

