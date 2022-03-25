Woman stabbed in Frederick, police searching for suspect

Mar. 25—Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly stabbed a woman in a Frederick residence Friday morning.

After receiving a 9-1-1 call around 8:45 a.m., the Frederick Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Providence Court in Hillcrest where they found a woman who had been stabbed in the upper body, FPD said in a news release.

The woman was taken to an area trauma center for potentially life-threatening injuries, according to FPD spokesman Allen Etzler.

Police did not locate the perpetrator at the scene of the incident. Patrol Division officers and detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are attempting to identify a suspect, the release reads.

FPD said in the release that they believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is open and ongoing. To leave information anonymously about the incident, call FPD's tip line at 301-600-TIPS(8477), email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or text 240-674-TIPS(8477).

