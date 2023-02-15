Woman stabbed in hand during argument with boyfriend

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Justin Harris and April Huffer argued Monday night inside a car parked by the Shoshone Apartments, and Harris stabbed Huffer in the hand, according to Lafayette police.

Huffer continued to ride with Harris, 39, of Lafayette, in the car as they tried to find a hospital.

Huffer, 37, from Frankfort, called 911 during the drive, and police found the couple about 11 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Main Street.

Police jailed Harris on suspicion of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, police said.

Huffer was treated at a local hospital and later released, according to police.

