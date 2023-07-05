Woman stabbed her grandparents, police say

Jul. 5—THOMASVILLE — Police are searching for a 32-year-old woman who is believed to have stabbed her grandparents early Tuesday.

Kristin Lynn Billings, 32, who is homeless, is wanted for arrest on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of interfering with 911 communication, the Thomasville Police Department said.

The stabbing at a house in the 700 block of Burgin Street was reported about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. A 73-year-old woman was taken by Davidson County EMS to Novant Thomasville Medical Center, then flown to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. A handicapped 75-year-old man was taken by Davidson County EMS to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem.

Both were listed in stable condition Wednesday, police said. Their names were not released.

Billings hid both victims' cellphones before leaving the house, police said.

No other information about the stabbings and what happened at the house was released.

Police ask that anyone with information on Billings' whereabouts call Thomasville Police at 336-475-4260 or Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.