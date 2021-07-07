Woman who stabbed her husband misses court date; warrant for arrest issued

Jul. 7—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A town of Wheaton woman accused of stabbing her husband at their residence in August failed to show up for a court hearing last week, so a warrant has now been issued for her arrest.

Karen S. Christenson, 67, 3666 25th St., is charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety/domestic abuse and substantial battery/domestic abuse; Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell opted not to seek the more serious charge of attempted homicide.

Christenson was incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond after her arrest in August, until Judge James Isaacson converted it to a signature bond May 12. Christenson was allowed to go to her home just one time to gather items; court records show she has been living at a Motel 6 in Eau Claire since her release.

Christenson skipped her arraignment hearing on June 23, and again when it was re-set for June 30. Isaacson then issued the warrant, which went into effect July 2.

According to the criminal complaint, the sheriff's office responded to a call at 7:33 p.m. Aug. 24 about a stabbing incident in the town of Wheaton home.

"Upon arrival, deputies approached a male outside of the residence," a sheriff's office press release states. "The male reported he was stabbed in the chest by his wife, Karen Christenson, during an argument in the victim's van on the property." The victim was stabbed once in the right pectoral area with a "fruit knife," with the cut one centimeter wide and four centimeters deep. It was considered a non-life-threatening injury; he was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

The man said Christenson "had been exhibiting paranoid behaviors over the years, never leaving the premises and rarely going outside the residence," the complaint states.

However, Karen Christenson barricaded herself in her residence and refused to comply with deputies' orders to exit the home. She showed a knife through the window that she claimed she used to stab her husband. Officers eventually obtained a search warrant to enter the home, where they were able to apprehend her.

Newell previously said the charges are based on the totality of the incident, and the fact she made a claim of self-defense, which is among the reasons she wasn't charged with attempted homicide.

As a condition of her release Christenson is required to take all medications prescribed to her. She also cannot possess weapons, illegal drugs, or alcohol.