Woman stabbed in home on VC Johnson Rd.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a stabbing occurred Saturday night on 11400 VC Johnson Rd.

At approximately 10:20 p.m., officers responded and located a woman inside a residence with apparent stab wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue department was called and transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are conducting an investigation, including interviewing witnesses present when the incident occurred.

There is no suspect information yet.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

