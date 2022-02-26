Woman stabbed, killed in domestic violence case inside Port St. Lucie home

PORT ST. LUCIE — Detectives are investigating a domestic violence case where they found one woman dead and the man accused of stabbing her hospitalized with self-inflicted stab wounds.

Port St. Lucie police are calling the incident an isolated domestic violence case, spokesman Sgt. John Dellacroce said.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at the home in the 3600 block of Southwest Masilunas Street. The home is on the the north end of Masilunas, near where it curves and becomes Southwest Wepaco Avenue.

Someone told police they had received a voice mail from a 40-year-old resident who said a welfare check was needed for himself and a 48-year-old woman, Port St. Lucie police said. That person went to the home on Masilunas and found the man and the woman with stab wounds, prompting him to call 911.

Police pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The man was being treated at a hospital for his wounds, which investigators said were self-inflicted. His condition was not available Saturday morning.

Police accuse the man of stabbing the woman, Dellacroce said. Their names were not released Saturday.

The case remains under investigation.

The second homicide this week: Details emerge in deaths of 3 people, 2 dogs in Port St. Lucie; police won't release identities

More crime news: Shooting incident involving vehicles in St. Lucie West area investigated; one injured

Lamaur Stancil is the Treasure Coast regional economy reporter covering business and industries, including retail, tourism and hospitality. Contact him at 321-987-7179 or lamaur.stancil@tcpalm.com and follow him at Lamaur Stancil on Facebook and @TCPalmLStancil on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Woman killed in stabbing at Port St. Lucie home