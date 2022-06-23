Woman stabbed with machete near Dayton park; Police looking for suspect

Police are looking for a suspect after a man stabbed a woman with a machete near a Dayton park Thursday morning, according to investigators.

Officers were called to the tennis courts located on Deweese Parkway, north of Triangle Park and near the Boonshoft Museum around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on reports of a stabbing.

Police confirmed a woman was stabbed and was taken to a Dayton hospital for treatment. Her injuries were described by police as non-life threatening.

Dispatch records indicate the woman was stabbed in the neck with the machete before the suspect fled the scene in a car.

Dispatchers alerted other nearby jurisdictions about the potential suspect vehicle and a search is reported as ongoing, according to initial reports.

Additional details were not available. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.