Woman stabbed, man arrested after eight-hour standoff Monday in Belgrade, Minnesota

Nov. 2—BELGRADE — A man was arrested Monday evening in Belgrade following an eight-hour standoff with police after authorities were notified that a woman had been stabbed Monday morning at a residence on the 100 block of Washburn Avenue, according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

The names of the parties involved have not been released.

According to the release, the Belgrade/Brooten Police Department received a call for a welfare check at the residence after a caller received a picture of a woman who had been stabbed and was inside the residence.

Belgrade/Brooten Police along with the Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and set up a perimeter to begin negotiations. A news release had been issued Monday afternoon about the heavy police presence in Belgrade, but no other details were released at that time.

The woman was released as a result of the negotiations, and she was treated at the scene by Glacial Ridge Ambulance and Life Link Air Ambulance before being transported to CentraCare Hospital in Paynesville with non-life-threating stab wounds.

Following several hours of negotiations, the man eventually came outside around 6 p.m. Monday and was arrested without incident, according to the release.

Investigators will work the Stearns County Attorney's Office regarding formal charges and the investigation remains active.

The Benton/Stearns County SWAT Team, the Kandiyohi County SWAT Team, the Meeker County SWAT Team, along with the Minnesota State Patrol, Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Belgrade Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

Belgrade is located about 20 miles north of Willmar at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and Minnesota Highway 55.