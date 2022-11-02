Woman stabbed in Miami Township before police shot suspect has died

The woman Miami Township police say was stabbed Tuesday by a man whom they later shot has died.

Police said the man charged officers with a knife before he was shot.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the woman Wednesday morning as 58-year-old Melissa Amburgy. She died Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the coroner's office said.

Miami Township police said in a news release Tuesday that officers dispatched to Valencia Drive about 1 p.m. found a woman who had been stabbed numerous times.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Joshua Amburgy, fled the scene as officers and detectives converged on the area. Officers received a call that Joshua Amburgy was on the back patio of a residence on Geneva Court, according to Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills.

Mutual aid police departments showed up to help find the suspect and K-9 units were deployed to search the area. Two calls came in that reported where the subject was, though one that stated he was over a mile away from the crime scene was unfounded, Mills said. The second call identified the correct location.

Officers found Amburgy, who was armed with a knife on Geneva Court, police said. A detective armed with a gun and another officer armed with a taser engaged with him, telling him to drop the weapon.

He reportedly charged at officers. The taser missed him, but the detective fired two shots at the suspect and struck him with a single round on the lower part of his body.

Officers rendered medical aid, applying a tourniquet until medics arrived at the scene.

Amburgy was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical where he is in serious condition.

The exact relationship between the victim and Amburgy isn't being released yet, though Mills said they are "close relatives."

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will conduct an independent investigation of the incident, per Miami Township Police Department protocol.

