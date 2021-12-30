Woman stabbed multiple times after 'ending relationship' with San Angelo man; 1 arrested

Police have arrested a San Angelo man after a woman was found Dec. 26, 2021 with multiple stab wounds.

SAN ANGELO — One witness heard someone gasping for air, then found a woman "drenched in blood" in San Angelo on Sunday. Two days later, a man turned himself in to police in connection to the case, according to court documents.

On Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, police arrived to a reported stabbing victim in the 600 block of West 16th Street. An officer found a woman "covered in blood" who had several stab wounds. The officer applied a tourniquet to her arm due to a slash on her left wrist "bleeding profusely," records state.

Investigators found "a large pool of blood" on the pavement, along with blood droplets in and around a vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later told investigators a man stabbed her because she ended their relationship, records state.

Witnesses inside a nearby residence told officers the man entered the home with blood on his arm. When a witness asked if he was okay, the man said no. The man left the residence, and police were unable to locate him, according to court documents.

One witness described hearing "someone gasping for air" and went outside, where they found the woman "drenched in blood." The same witness later located a knife in the residence, which contained possible blood, according to the affidavit.

Rashad Ian Carter, 32, turned himself into police custody and was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 bond as of 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to online jail records.

